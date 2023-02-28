Central square in Budapest to be named after Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko21:03, 28.02.23

Thus, local officials plan to pay tribute to the independence of Ukraine.

In Hungary, they decided to honor the independence of Ukraine in an extraordinary way and rename the central square in Budapest in her honor. We are talking about the area where the Hungarian Foreign Ministry is now located. Note that in Kiev itself they also support the trend of renaming streets in honor of Ukrainian heroes .

The corresponding initiative came from the Deputy Mayor of the city, Daniel Berg, who proposed to name the square – “Square of Ukrainian Independence.” On Tuesday, February 28, the representative body of the II district of Budapest agreed on a proposal, writes European Truth .

“Vladimir Putin’s army illegally broke into Ukraine a year ago. A worthy expression of solidarity with the Ukrainian people is that our district honors the memory of the victims of the war by naming a public area and paying tribute to the heroic struggle for the freedom of our Ukrainian neighbors. In addition to honoring the anniversary, the name also refers to national and state independence of Ukraine and the inviolability of its territorial sovereignty,” said Daniel Berg

According to media reports, this area is located near another square, which was named after the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.

Taras Shevchenko Square in Hungary

It should be noted that on March 23, 2022, a square was named in honor of the Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in the Hungarian capital – it is located on the right bank of the Danube in Buda, not far from the main diplomatic department of the country.

Then the media reported that initially the Hungarian government planned a different name for the square, but in the end the Ukrainian community convinced the mayor’s office to honor the courage of Ukrainians in resisting Russian aggression in this way.

It should be noted that now similar trends in renaming cultural or public places in honor of Ukraine are observed in all corners of Europe. Recently, a cafe was named after Kiev in Berlin .

