The dictator pampered the unofficial mother of his children with a 2,600-square-meter penthouse, and also bought her a “teremok” near Valdai.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “gifted” his mistress and unofficial mother of two sons Alina Kabaeva with a luxurious penthouse in Sochi, which turned out to be the largest apartment in the Russian Federation as of 2021. Previously, Kabaeva distinguished herself with her propagandistic statements about the Kalashnikov assault rifle .

The details of Putin’s gift were found out by the journalists of ” Proekt ” publication. The media investigation refers to a two-story property with an area of ​​2,600 square meters, which is located in the Sochi residential complex “Royal Park”. According to the data of the TsIAN database, in 2021, Kabaeva’s penthouse was considered “the largest apartment in Russia” in terms of its dimensions.

The mass media note that Putin bought Kabaeva’s apartment not with official funds, but through his secret Cypriot offshore Ermira. In 2011, the leader of the Russian Federation pulled off a corresponding fraud by arranging a penthouse for his wallet friend Oleg Rudnov: he paid for the property for approximately 90 million rubles, which is five times lower than the price initially offered by the developer.

Journalists found out that although the penthouse is officially designed for Rudnov, it is operated by the Kabaeva family. The exception was the upper part of the penthouse – it was designed for Kabaeva’s grandmother, Anna Zatsepilina. It is about two apartments.

“Proekt” also found out that in a similar way, Putin purchased a wooden terrace with an area of ​​1,200 square meters through his friend Yuriy Kovalchuk. It is located 800 meters from the residence of the Russian leader on Valdai. The real estate is registered to the company “Prime”, which is owned by Kovalchuk. According to the media, this “terem” was also bought as a gift to Kabaeva.

The journalists found out that during the “joint” years Putin bought Kabayeva real estate worth 120 million dollars.

