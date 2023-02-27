“Without conditions”: Lukashenko declared a “unique moment” to end the war in Ukraine

Anastasia Gorbacheva23:41, 27.02.23

The Belarusian dictator believes that Moscow’s war against Kyiv is “ensuring security for Russia.”

Oleksandr Lukashenko declared a “unique moment” to end the ” conflict in Ukraine “. He believes that this should be done “until Russia has fully developed its economy and put it on military rails.”

“Now there is a unique situation (I see it and feel it intuitively) when it is possible to put an end to this conflict. There may not be another like it,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying by BelTA.

At the same time, he stated that Moscow’s war against Kyiv is “to ensure security for Russia – so that there are never any signs of aggression towards Russia from the territory of Ukraine.” In addition, the politician stated that allegedly the Russian authorities, “as from the first days”, are ready to take steps towards peace negotiations, but Ukraine “refused the already ready plan that was on the table” at the insistence of “the West and the Americans”.

He also believes that if a conflict breaks out between the United States and China, then everything will be forgotten about the Ukrainians, so it is necessary to negotiate now.

“Therefore, there is no other way but to conclude a peace treaty now. Without preconditions. We need to negotiate with the Ukrainian military. Volodya Zelenskyi is a good person, but very inexperienced. Applause calms him down, he is very satisfied. But, you know, applause can be far from sincere. He should understand this. Here he went to the West and everyone there shouted “hooray” and applauded him. And I remind him of Mykhailo Serhiyevich Gorbachev: he traveled around the West, everyone applauded him and what did he end up with? It will be exactly the same here.” Lukashenko said.

In addition, the Belarusian dictator called Ukrainians “a beautiful, kind people”, so it is necessary to agree to the Kremlin’s conditions in order to stop the deaths of citizens.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...