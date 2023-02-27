U.S. to allocate over $10B to Ukraine by September to cover budget deficit – Shmyhal

27.02.2023 20:04

The United States will allocate more than $10 billion to Ukraine by September 2023 to cover the budget deficit.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a statement to the media following a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This year, Ukraine’s budget deficit amounts to about $38 billion. The United States committed to allocate more than $10 billion to Ukraine by September,” Shmyhal said.Read also: Zelensky meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary

He reminded that the United States also supports Ukraine in the direction of rapid recovery, in particular by allocating $1.5 billion for these purposes, as well as another $1.1 billion to support the rapid recovery of the energy sector of Ukraine and Moldova, “where the main part, of course, is intended to support Ukraine’s energy sector.”

The Prime Minister also noted that the United States is providing assistance to Ukraine within the framework of a Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform, which enables the state to effectively coordinate work with the G7 countries, as well as with all international financial organizations, including the IMF and the World Bank, regarding financial support of Ukraine and other related issues.

Shmyhal reminded that starting from February 24, 2022, the United States has been the leader among all partner countries in terms of the level of financial aid provided to Ukraine.

“Ukraine has received from the United States (over this period – ed.) $13 billion in grant support for the budget. These are funds that were allocated to healthcare, education, social and humanitarian support programs,” Shmyhal said.

The meeting of the Ukrainian Prime Minister with the U.S. Treasury Secretary took place in Kyiv on Monday.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...