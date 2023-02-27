The Ukrainian military powerfully updated the losses of the Russians (infographic)

Olga Robeyko08:34, 27.02.23

The anniversary 300th plane of the Russian Federation was destroyed.

The Russian Federation suffers losses in Ukraine / screenshot

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the enemy who came to our land with war. During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine “minus” another 560 of Putin’s soldiers.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of February 27, 2023, in total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian losses have already reached 148,690 soldiers.

How much equipment did Russia lose in the war against Ukraine:

tanks – 3385 (+4 per day);

armored combat vehicles – 6,621 (+6);

artillery systems – 2380;

RSZV – 475;

air defense means – 247;

aircraft – 300 (+1);

helicopters – 288;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 2048 (+11);

cruise missiles – 873;

ships / boats – 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5248 (+6);

special equipment – 230 (+0).

