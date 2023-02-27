scradge1

‘The Ukraine war is as neo-colonial as it gets’

But that opinion is not shared by Gospidin Karlsonov:

One comment

  1. Fucker Karlsonov weaves his lies with considerable skill. Which makes him far more dangerous than Solovyov and co. Plus, he is communicating directly with the most important opinion bloc in the world : the people of the USA.
    Republican strategists believe that 5% of its voter base wants a Russian victory. That’s millions of people. Their toxic hatred of Ukraine can be seen in the comments pages of Breitbart, Gateway Pundit and of course Fox News.

