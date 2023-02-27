‘The Ukraine war is as neo-colonial as it gets’

But that opinion is not shared by Gospidin Karlsonov:
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
One comment
Fucker Karlsonov weaves his lies with considerable skill. Which makes him far more dangerous than Solovyov and co. Plus, he is communicating directly with the most important opinion bloc in the world : the people of the USA.
Republican strategists believe that 5% of its voter base wants a Russian victory. That’s millions of people. Their toxic hatred of Ukraine can be seen in the comments pages of Breitbart, Gateway Pundit and of course Fox News.