Russia used 14 “martyrs” overnight, there are wounded and one dead in Khmelnytskyi region

Natalia Haji07:56, 27.02.23

From the night to the morning of February 27, the Russian occupiers used 14 “Shahed” type UAVs on the territory of Ukraine .

Previously, 11 of these drones were shot down by Ukrainian defenders, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“At night, from 11:00 p.m. until the morning, the Russian occupiers used 14 UAVs of the Shahed type on the territory of Ukraine. Previously, 11 of these drones were shot down by Ukrainian defenders,” the message reads.

Serhii Gamalii of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration said that as a result of nighttime enemy attacks in Khmelnytskyi Region, one person was killed and four others were injured.

“At night, the Rashtists once again attacked Khmelnytskyi. 3 strikes were made in the city of Khmelnytskyi. According to preliminary information, we have 1 dead and 4 wounded. Firefighting continues. Civilian houses were damaged,” he wrote.

Night attack of the Russians

In the evening of Sunday, February 26, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine. Chernihiv Oblast “red” first, followed by Kyiv, Poltava, partly Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.

UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

