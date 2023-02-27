Russia is not ready for long-term war due to limited resources – Defence Intelligence Chief

27 FEBRUARY 2023

Russia is not ready for a long-term war due to limited resources, although it tries to demonstrate the opposite.

Source: Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Voice of America [a state-owned news network and international radio broadcaster of the United States of America – ed.]

Quote: “Russia is not ready for long-term hostilities. I tell you this as the chief of an intelligence agency. They show in every way possible that they are ready to wage a “war for decades”, but in fact their resources are quite limited. Both in time and in scope. And they are perfectly aware of this.”

Details: When asked whether the Russian side is in a hurry now, he answered: “Everyone will be in a hurry soon”.

Budanov also emphasised that the next three months will be “very active” and will determine the further course of events. When asked whether it is about Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts or the south, he answered: “Absolutely everywhere”.

