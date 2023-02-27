Odessa police donated blood for the victims of the shelling of Kherson

Odessa policemen, who serve in the de-occupied territories of the Kherson region, donated blood for the victims during the shelling of civilians on February 21.

This was reported by the press service of the GUNP.

“When we learned that blood was needed for the wounded, we unanimously decided to go for a donation. For us, this is another way to support the inhabitants of unconquered Kherson. We are fighting, which means we will win,” said Oleg Stratievsky, commander of the combined police detachment of the Odessa region, and called on all citizens who are healthy to participate in donation.

Recall that a detachment of Odessa police officers was one of the first to come to the aid of the civilians of Kherson , who on February 21 came under Nazi shelling from multiple launch rocket systems.

Then, during a strike on a residential area of ​​Kherson, five civilians were killed, 16 people were injured.

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

