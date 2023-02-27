Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches

The Russian occupiers are moving from the left-bank part of Kherson Oblast closer to the occupied Crimea, putting up additional fortifications.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, head of the united press-centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s south, in a national 24/7 newscast

Quote: “At the moment Crimea is the only direction they can go in, apart from the famous ‘direction of the Russian warship’. Concerning the left-bank part of Kherson Oblast, they are trying to move closer to Crimea in hopes that they will get warm there but we can assure them that it will be flaming hot.

As of now they transferred their reserves of conscripts from Cheliabinsk Oblast (of Russia – ed.) in order to build additional fortifications. They will get used to the soil. But for now they are digging trenches.”

Background: The morning report of the General Staff of Ukraine stated that Russian occupation authorities were preparing to flee from Kherson Oblast to Crimea, and local collaborators also started leaving for the peninsula.

