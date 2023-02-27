Meet the pro-Putin Republicans and conservatives

Their thoughts on Russia and Ukraine, in their own words
Only 5 percent of Republicans support Russia over Ukraine, but the MAGA wing of the GOP has continually sided with Putin and against Ukraine.
Current and former elected officials, candidates for office, and media figures who are popular with the MAGA base have a history of pro-Russia comments. Now, they have decided that they should disparage Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite Russia’s invasion. Some of them have walked back their comments once they saw Putin’s war machine target innocent people, but many still see Russia as an ally.
We’ve collected their quotes below to make sure they can never forget where they stood.
WARNING!
For every freedom-loving person with a sense of righteousness and with honor, please observe that reading the quotes below might make you vomit profusely. These people do not represent the average American. Please take note that these poison-spitting creatures all are wholly un-American and are backers of a giant organized crime syndicate that represents an entity known as the Russian Federation. They support these murderers and rapists while they spit on their innocent victims–OFP
QUOTES
“So Putin is now saying it’s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force.” February 2022
“If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia.” January 2017
“[Putin is] taking over a country for two dollars worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” February 2022
“NATO has been supplying the neo-Nazis in Ukraine with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them. What the hell is going with these #NATONazis?” March 2022
“You see Ukraine just kept poking the bear, poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded. And the hard truth is … there is no win for Ukraine here. Russia is being very successful in their invasion.” March 2022
“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine.” November 2022
“I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.” December 2019
“Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?” February 2022
“No, Zelenskyy is not a hero. He is an instrument of total destruction.” February 2023
“I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.” February 2022
“Every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address…WE are at fault.” February 2022
“President Zelensky is a very bad character who is working with globalists against the interests of his own people.” March 2022
“No Republican should vote for any money for Ukraine. $0 for Ukraine.” March 2022
“Every member of Conservative Inc. that backs this Ukraine war is a simp.” July 2022
“The Soviet Union back before Russia when it broke up contained all of Ukraine including Crimea. The country itself is not really a country.” December 2021
“I’m more concerned with the US-Mexico border than the Russia-Ukraine border. Not sorry.” January 2022
“Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin’s fault.” May 2022
“Ukraine is not our friend, and Russia is not our enemy.” February 2023
“I have major concerns about a compromised president of the United States who is sending incredible support to a less-than-forthright president of the Ukraine.” March 2022
“Why does Joe Biden care more about Ukraine’s borders than America’s borders? Does it have anything to do with ‘10% for the Big Guy?’” January 2022
“It feels as if Putin is going into places that want him. They have voted overwhelmingly to be part of it. It is a family dispute that we shouldn’t get in the midst of, that’s for certain.” February 2022
“We had kind of a really pathetic display from the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.” February 2022
“Putin–unlike someone else we know–LOVES his country & FIGHTS for its interests” September 2016
“The ethnic Russians in Ukraine are like our Jan. 6 protesters and the deep state wants to crush them for the same reason they want to crush the Jan. 6ers.” February 2022
“Ukraine is a DC distraction & scam.” February 2022
“[Putin is] a very strong leader. He’s been in charge for a long time. And he’s not going to put up with the nonsense he’s seeing in Europe.” February 2022
“Zelensky is a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons.” February 2022
“I wish Putin was president of America.” February 2022
“There are in fact bio labs [in Ukraine] funded by our tax dollars…Putin is acting defensively.” March 2022
“So far, Putin hasn’t killed as many people as the Clintons.” February 2022
“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and it is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.” March 2022
“I’m kind of confused why they’re telling us to stand with Ukraine when it seems that everybody affiliated or standing with Ukraine is either transgender, a Satanist, or a straight up Nazi.” March 2022
15 comments
It’s people like those above that also made an Adolf Hitler possible, or a Josef Stalin.
It’s hard to imagine that we have such creatures in our country.
How those people emit both vomit and diarrhea at the same time from their mouths while talking is quite memorable, but the world could really do without it.
Why is Ukraine stooping to political bashing of the US? As an American Republican who supports Ukraine, I find this deeply offensive. Inside the US, we have the Democrats working over time to bash Republicans, and why are we spewing that outside of America?
Read the article, sir, and then you’ll see that it says 5% of Republicans. This is a Republican website, in case you’ve missed it. I’m also a Republican. Accountability is what we expected from Nazi Germany, accountability is what we expect from Russia, and so we also must have accountability in our own ranks if we don’t want to be seen as hypocrites.
You stoop to a new low, to use international war reporting for a political agenda in advance of the next USA election. To spread your poison inside USA is one thing, but to do so in another country only discredits the honest journalists at Ukraine Today who are fighting for support from ALL people. Please don’t taint Ukraine’s war efforts by bringing political divide into it.
So you are saying it’s ok to criticize republicans in the country where people can choose to vote or not vote for them, but it is not ok to criticize republicans who hold Putin blameless for the abductions, rapes and deaths of innocent children in the country where those atrocities take place because the residents of that country can’t choose to vote or not vote for the republicans supporting Putin.
Is your head on straight? Do you really think people ought not know who is supporting Putin, ought not know who might be against aid, ought not know what the odds against further aid is, and ought not know how much support there may or may not be in the world for helping them protect and recover children.
Your post is just a troll trying to get republicans mad at Ukraine for doing something rather expected and normal – criticizing all who support genocide.
Tune in and watch Obama and Biden get relentlessly put under the microscope for their policies which let genocide occur.
I stoop to a new low? I guess you haven’t read the article, or?
What these pathetic creatures uttered are new lows. I haven’t put those hateful and despicable words into their mouths, you little dork, they thought about them on their own, with their feeble brains, and discharged them with their own fetid mouths. If you want to trounce on someone, pick one of them.
I actually think you are a troll.
Any real American, conservative or otherwise, would not have a problem with someone speaking up to correct false information such as:
“There are in fact bio labs [in Ukraine] funded by our tax dollars…Putin is acting defensively.” March 2022
But yeah, if the agenda is to suppress the truth and let false narratives like that affect people’s thinking, then I guess you are right.
I have a difficult time following your agenda though, sorry. I will try my best hahahaha.
YeAs BuT tHeY gAvE uS 50 jAvEliNs
sO tHeY pRo-UkRaInE
When will Ukraine Today take down this political hit piece? This is not journalism.
Reading your drivel tells me that the truth hurts you very much.
Go live in China or Russia if you don’t like a free press. Of course, please feel free to point out if something is incorrect information like these people didn’t actually say these things.
And look up the definition of journalism.
“Journalism is the activity of gathering, assessing, creating, and presenting news and information”
So brush up your English Komrad.
President Trump was the first American President to sell Ukraine Javelin missiles. I would think that Ukraine Today would support that, but instead they publish a piece from an anti-Trump political group.
Can readers trust Ukraine Today and the objectivity of their ‘news’ going forward?
hahahhaaa, i expected this non-argument and i was right
Timeline of Facts:
Between 2014 and 2016, the Obama administration committed more than $600 million in security aid to Ukraine including things like counter-mortar radars, night vision devices and medical supplies.
From 2016 to 2019, Congress appropriated $850 million the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
In 2017, the Trump administration agreed to provide lethal aid to Ukraine, later committing to sell $47 million in Javelins (which by terms of the agreement had to be stored away and couldn’t be used in the ongoing conflict).
In 2019, Trump delayed the release of congressionally approved security assistance for Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of his political rival, Joe Biden.
So did Trump say “[Putin is] taking over a country for two dollars worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” in February 2022 or didn’t he?
And what is Trump’s view on the abductions, rapes, and murders of children as part of taking over that country? Genius? Savy? Isn’t that what Trumps and said he thinks Putin is? I believe it’s a recorded fact that yes he has said that.
Can readers trust the facts?