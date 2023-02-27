Meet the pro-Putin Republicans and conservatives

Their thoughts on Russia and Ukraine, in their own words

Only 5 percent of Republicans support Russia over Ukraine, but the MAGA wing of the GOP has continually sided with Putin and against Ukraine.

Current and former elected officials, candidates for office, and media figures who are popular with the MAGA base have a history of pro-Russia comments. Now, they have decided that they should disparage Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite Russia’s invasion. Some of them have walked back their comments once they saw Putin’s war machine target innocent people, but many still see Russia as an ally.

We’ve collected their quotes below to make sure they can never forget where they stood.

WARNING!

For every freedom-loving person with a sense of righteousness and with honor, please observe that reading the quotes below might make you vomit profusely. These people do not represent the average American. Please take note that these poison-spitting creatures all are wholly un-American and are backers of a giant organized crime syndicate that represents an entity known as the Russian Federation. They support these murderers and rapists while they spit on their innocent victims–OFP

QUOTES

Fmr. President Donald Trump

“So Putin is now saying it’s independent, a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s the strongest peace force.” February 2022

“If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia.” January 2017

“[Putin is] taking over a country for two dollars worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.” February 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

“NATO has been supplying the neo-Nazis in Ukraine with powerful weapons and extensive training on how to use them. What the hell is going with these #NATONazis?” March 2022

“You see Ukraine just kept poking the bear, poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded. And the hard truth is … there is no win for Ukraine here. Russia is being very successful in their invasion.” March 2022

“Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine.” November 2022

Tucker Carlson, FOX News

“I think we should probably take the side of Russia, if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.” December 2019

“Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?” February 2022

“No, Zelenskyy is not a hero. He is an instrument of total destruction.” February 2023

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

“I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.” February 2022

Candace Owens, Daily Wire

“Every American who wants to know what’s *actually* going on in Russia and Ukraine, read this transcript of Putin’s address…WE are at fault.” February 2022

“President Zelensky is a very bad character who is working with globalists against the interests of his own people.” March 2022

Steve Bannon

“No Republican should vote for any money for Ukraine. $0 for Ukraine.” March 2022

“Every member of Conservative Inc. that backs this Ukraine war is a simp.” July 2022

Peter Navarro, Former Trump WH Advisor

“The Soviet Union back before Russia when it broke up contained all of Ukraine including Crimea. The country itself is not really a country.” December 2021

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

“I’m more concerned with the US-Mexico border than the Russia-Ukraine border. Not sorry.” January 2022

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

“Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin’s fault.” May 2022

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

“Ukraine is not our friend, and Russia is not our enemy.” February 2023

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT)

“I have major concerns about a compromised president of the United States who is sending incredible support to a less-than-forthright president of the Ukraine.” March 2022

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL)

“Why does Joe Biden care more about Ukraine’s borders than America’s borders? Does it have anything to do with ‘10% for the Big Guy?’” January 2022

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA

“It feels as if Putin is going into places that want him. They have voted overwhelmingly to be part of it. It is a family dispute that we shouldn’t get in the midst of, that’s for certain.” February 2022

Laura Ingraham, FOX News

“We had kind of a really pathetic display from the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.” February 2022

Dinesh D’Souza

“Putin–unlike someone else we know–LOVES his country & FIGHTS for its interests” September 2016

Stew Peters, Stew Peters Show

“The ethnic Russians in Ukraine are like our Jan. 6 protesters and the deep state wants to crush them for the same reason they want to crush the Jan. 6ers.” February 2022

Joe Kent, Congressional Candidate

“Ukraine is a DC distraction & scam.” February 2022

Mike Flynn, former Trump National Security Advisor

“[Putin is] a very strong leader. He’s been in charge for a long time. And he’s not going to put up with the nonsense he’s seeing in Europe.” February 2022

State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-AZ)

“Zelensky is a globalist puppet for Soros and the Clintons.” February 2022

Nick Fuentes, America First Political Action Conference

“I wish Putin was president of America.” February 2022

Roger Stone

“There are in fact bio labs [in Ukraine] funded by our tax dollars…Putin is acting defensively.” March 2022

Jesse Kelly, Jesse Kelly Show

“So far, Putin hasn’t killed as many people as the Clintons.” February 2022

Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC)

“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and it is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.” March 2022

Lauren Witzke, Former US Senate Candidate

“I’m kind of confused why they’re telling us to stand with Ukraine when it seems that everybody affiliated or standing with Ukraine is either transgender, a Satanist, or a straight up Nazi.” March 2022

Like this: Like Loading...