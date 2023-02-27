Burning of Putin ‘rehearsed’ in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya

A ritual to burn an effigy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was held in a number of Ukrainian cities on Maslyana, also known as Butter Week, a traditional Ukrainian folk holiday. NV.ua published videos of the burnings on Feb. 27.

The straw effigies were burned in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhya. In Kyiv, the event was part of winter farewell celebrations in the Spivoche Pole landscape park in the Pechersk district of the capital.

In Dnipro, the effigy of Russian dictator was surrounded with black trash bags, symbolizing the remains of Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhya residents had an opportunity to unleash their emotions on Putin’s effigy with a stick, before it was set on fire.

https://english.nv.ua/life/putin-burned-in-effigy-in-three-major-cities-on-maslenitsa-ukraine-news-50307148.html

