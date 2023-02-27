AFU’s first battalion completes training to operate M2 Bradley IFV

27.02.2023

The first battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed training at an American base in Germany to operate the M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV).

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has completed training to operate the M2 Bradley IFV. The Ukrainian military were trained to operate the American IFVs at the U.S. base in Germany,” Pavliuk wrote.

In his words, the M2 Bradley IFVs are powerful vehicles designed to counteract the Soviet equipment in battles.

