Zelensky: The return of Crimea will put an end to Russia’s attempts to break the lives of Ukrainians

Vitaly Saenko19:54, 26.02.23

President Volodymyr Zelensky says that the return of Crimea to Ukraine will put an end to Russia’s attempts to break the lives of Ukrainians.

The head of state said this in an evening address to the Ukrainians.

The President recalled that today is the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

“And it is precisely today that such a conversation is especially important, a conversation about constantly providing information and all other ways for understanding that Ukraine will not leave anyone, will not leave anyone to the enemy. We will return all of our own and all of our own from Russian captivity,” Zelensky said.

He noted that in 2014 the Russian aggression began precisely with the seizure of Crimea.

“It is logical that with the liberation of Crimea, we will put a historical end to any attempts by Russia to break the lives of Ukrainians and all the peoples of Europe and Asia, the conquest of which the Kremlin once claimed,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that international law will prevail precisely on the lands of Ukraine – in the Donbass, in the Azov region, in the Kherson region and in the Crimea.

“I thank everyone who brings this victory closer. I thank everyone who helps our people in the temporarily occupied territory. Glory to each and every one who is now in battle,” Zelensky added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

