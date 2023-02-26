Zelensky dismissed the Commander of the Joint Forces

Anastasia Pechenyuk23:15, 26.02.23

He has been in this position for almost a year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Eduard Moskalev from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces. He was appointed to this position shortly after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February last year.

Decree of the head of state No. 113/2023 on the dismissal of Moskalev is dated Sunday, February 26.

“Dismiss Eduard Mikhailovich Moskalev from the post of commander of the Joint Forces,” the document says.

What is known about Eduard Moskalev

Eduard Moskalev – Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Previously, Moskalev was the commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops “Odessa” and the chief of staff – the first deputy commander of the troops of the operational command “Vostok”.

On March 15, 2022, by decree of the President of Ukraine, he was appointed Commander of the Joint Forces. A few days after his appointment, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded Moskalev the Order of Bogdan Khmelnytsky II degree “for personal courage and selfless actions shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, loyalty to the military oath.”

