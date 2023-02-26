Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reveals one of several strategic goals for Ukrainian counteroffensive

26 FEBRUARY 2023

The Ukrainian army will be ready to launch a counteroffensive in the spring. One of its strategic objectives is to try to cleave through the Russian front in the south.

Source: DW, with reference to Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Skibitskyi said that Ukraine will be prepared for a counteroffensive in the spring. He noted that the exact date of the offensive depends on a number of factors, including the supply of Western weapons.

The deputy chief of intelligence said that one of the offensive’s strategic objectives will be to “drive a wedge between Crimea and mainland Russia on Russia’s southern front”.

Skibitskyi does not rule out the possibility of Ukrainian strikes on military storage facilities on the Russian territory, in particular in Belgorod Oblast [which borders the northeast of Ukraine – ed.]. “That’s where the [Russian] attacks on Ukraine come from. It is a threat for Kharkiv, for example,” he said.

The goal of the counteroffensive “is to liberate all of the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea. We will only stop when we restore our country to its 1991 borders,” Skibitskyi stressed.

