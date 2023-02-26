Stinger “landed” an enemy Su-25 near Avdiivka, the pilot was captured – source

Marta Gichko15:47, 26.02.23

This attack aircraft probably took part in yesterday’s air raid on Avdiyivka Coke.

Warriors of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “landed” a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft near Avdiivka , Donetsk region.

According to People ‘s Deputy Musa Magomedov, in less than a day the soldiers took revenge on the invaders for yesterday’s air raid on the Avdeevka Coke Plant. Probably, the downed attack aircraft participated in the attack.

“This morning, over Avdiivka, the forces of the 110th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the SU-25, the pilot was taken prisoner. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Shot down from Stingera,” the people’s deputy wrote.

At the same time, war correspondent Andrei Tsaplienko also reported on the downing of a Su-25 near Avdiivka, the pilot was taken prisoner. At the same time, the military commander notes that he is waiting for confirmation from the General Staff.

