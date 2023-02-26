Shoigu’s Son-In-Law Supports Dud’s Anti-War Call

The journalist published a message on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

Russian fitness blogger Aleksey Stolyarov, who is married to the daughter of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has joined the condemning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine online. He “liked” a Telegram post by Russian journalist Yuri Dud on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Dud published a photo of the house of one of the heroes of his film about Kamchatka, a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who lived in an emergency communal apartment and died without waiting for normal living conditions.

“This building (like Kamchatka itself) is a reminder: we should put our house in order, and not poke into someone else’s with a grenade launcher at the ready and teach its inhabitants how to live. To the Ukrainian people and to all people from Russia, Belarus and other countries who oppose this war, my support, and I wish you a speedy victory over evil,” the journalist wrote.

Stolyarov’s “like” reaction for the post about the “senseless war” drew the attention of the Telegram channel Moscow calling. It recalled that the son-in-law of the Minister of Defense spends most of his life abroad,” including Dubai (UAE), the country where one of the strongest CIA residencies in the Middle East and the world as a whole is located.”

