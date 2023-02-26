Russian Occupiers Shocked By Heavy Explosions In Mariupol

The “God’s punishment” has been lasting for three days.

26.02.2023

The Russian occupiers in Mariupol did not expect the Ukrainian military to strike at their positions and are in shock, trying to drag military equipment to other locations.

This was announced by the adviser to the city chairman of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, on the air of the information telethon.

“The invaders are in shock. In fact, these three days of “bangs” – two and a half days – it’s just a shock. Because they first tried to shoot down our “God’s punishment” with air defence systems in order to counteract. This did not help. Then two days in a row they were raising aircraft – this also did not help. And they don’t know what to do now, they have a very big problem, they understand it,” Petro Andryushchenko said.

According to the mayor’s adviser, the main problem for the invaders is that Mariupol has become a major military logistics base, and there is a lot of manpower, equipment, repair bases and ammunition depots.

“Now they will have to move all this to a safe distance, the safer location – the nearest point is conditionally Novoazovsk, and there are also troubles… They are just in shock, they were trying to drag equipment from one place to another under the bombardment,” Petro Andryushchenko noted.

