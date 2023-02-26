Putin reflects on Russia’s collapse and disappearance of Russians as nation

26 FEBRUARY 2023
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has opined that if Russia collapses, Russians may not survive “as a nation.”
Source: Putin in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, quoted by TASS
Putin Quote: “The Russian people, if the West succeeds in destroying the Russian Federation and establishing control over its fragments, may not survive — ‘there will be Muscovites, Uralians and others’.”
Details: Putin also did not forget to mention nuclear weapons, allegedly saying that Russia “must take into account the nuclear potential of not only the United States, but also all other NATO countries,” without clarifying what that meant.
Previously: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Putin will sooner or later be killed by his own inner circle.
Correction, if Ukraine succeeds with the help of the West.
At any rate, the breakup of mafia land would be as great a victory for the planet as was the breakup of Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. It would be a blessing for mankind!
Russia was never a nation, Putinka!
They have only themselves to blame.
Act like a cunt, get treated like a cunt.
If you can’t play nicely with your neighbours you get your toys taken away.
Every dictatorship, every oppressive empire in history thus far has failed.