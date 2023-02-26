The segment of London’s Bayswater Road, where the Russian embassy is located, has received a new name – Kyiv Road.

The official renaming ceremony took place on February 24, the anniversary of the start of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. The decision to change the name was made by Westminster Borough Council.

Signs with a new name were installed on the street near the embassy of the aggressor country. Ambassador of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko took part in their installation.

Westminster council member Paul Dimoldenberg said the renaming should be “a signal to Putin and the people of Russia that we stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

Notably, Bayswater Road runs parallel to Moscow Road.

Recall that in January, a square in the center of Berlin was named after Odessa , as “a city that fights for freedom and is a key to access to the Black Sea.”

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

