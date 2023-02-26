“Crazy tactics”: Reznikov said that 500 occupiers are “minused” near Bakhmut every day

Marta Gichko16:54, 26.02.23

The Russians send groups of twenty invaders to storm, they are eliminated, and in a few minutes others attack.

Ukrainian soldiers daily destroy 500 Russian invaders only in the Bakhmut direction.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with La Repubblica, the Russians continue to storm the city, despite the losses. However, their offensive is rather “creeping”.

“In fact, it is already underway (the Russian offensive – UNIAN). We call it a “creeping offensive” because they have crazy tactics: they send waves of “Wagnerites” or former prisoners against us in order to win back several meters of land. For example, in Bakhmut. Twenty of them attack our positions, and we kill them. After a while, twenty more come, and twenty more, in a continuous cycle. Our general on the eastern front said that the Russians had 500 dead and 900 wounded in a day, “- he declared.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Bakhmut is a stronghold. The Armed Forces of Ukraine protect it, which reduces the enemy’s ability to attack.

Defense of Bakhmut: basic data

The Russian military continues to suffer heavy losses in battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has already liquidated more than 148 thousand Russian occupiers. The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24 were approximately 148 thousand 130 people, of which 660 were destroyed over the past day.

Offensive actions of the Russian Federation continue in the Kupyansky, Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Shakhtyorsky directions. For several months now, the defense of the fortified city of Bakhmut has been going on. According to the latest data, the invaders sent about 200 special forces Chechens to the Bakhmut direction to prevent the mobilized from deserting.

