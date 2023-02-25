Warehouse of occupiers exploded in Mariupol: Andryushchenko showed the consequences of “bavovna” (video)

Tanya Polyakovskaya, Veronika Prokhorenko11:32, 25.02.23

According to an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, bright flashes of flame were observed in the Novoselovka area.

In Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders “minused” another Russian ammunition depot: a fire broke out in the Novoselivka area. As you know, Ukraine has recently found a way to strike at the rear of the Russians .

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko said about the bright fire that rose to the “soundtracks of detonation”. He published a video about another “bavovna” from the Russians in his Telegram and specified that the event took place on February 24.

“The Mariupol Resistance Group confirms the minus of the BC warehouse for a bright fire in the Novoselovka area of ​​​​the Central District and the soundtrack of the detonation of shells,” the publication says

Later, he noted that already on the morning of February 25, new explosions were heard at the place of a significant concentration of Russian invaders in the Mariupol region.

“They report about the sounds of explosions in the Mariupol region along the line S. Yalta / the village of Yuryevka (the place of a large concentration of occupiers),” Andryushchenko said.

He added that the information is being clarified.

“We have an air raid alert, but it flies to the occupiers. A good trend,” the mayor’s adviser wrote.

https://www.unian.net/player/g2xg7rKtIn Mariupol, the composition of the BC of the Russians exploded

