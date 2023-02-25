onlyfactsplease

Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 10 artillery systems in one day

 25 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukrainian defenders destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment, including 9 tanks and 9 armoured combat vehicles, during the day on 24 February.

SourceGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 147,470 (+650) military personnel;
  • 3,375 (+12) tanks;
  • 6,609 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 2,373 (+10) artillery systems;
  • 475 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 247 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 288 (+1) helicopters;
  • 2,035 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 873 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 5,235 (+11) vehicles and tankers;
  • 230 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

