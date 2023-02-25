The State Emergency Service showed the terrible consequences of the shelling of a kindergarten in Kherson (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko14:24, 25.02.23

The Russians “covered” the children’s institution with shells on the evening of February 24th.

Yesterday, in Kherson, the enemy army committed another war crime against the people of Ukraine: due to enemy shelling, a fire broke out in the city on the territory of a kindergarten.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the incident occurred on the evening of February 24 after regular “arrivals” from the Russians around the city. 3 units of equipment and 13 personnel of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene.

“There was a fire in the premises of a kindergarten in one of the microdistricts. While extinguishing the fire, the enemy began to repeatedly fire at the rescuers. Fortunately, no one was hurt,” the publication says.

Also, the State Emergency Service showed terrible footage of the consequences of the shelling of the Russians:

© photo by the press service of the DSNS

© photo by the press service of the DSNS

© photo by the press service of the DSNS

© photo by the press service of the DSNS

© photo by the press service of the DSNS

(C)UNIAN 2023

