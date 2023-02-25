Russians lose a company of soldiers while storming Kreminna front

The Russian occupiers have lost a company of their troops while storming the Kreminna front, Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said.
Source: Haidai during the 24/7 national joint newscast
Quote from Haidai: “There was a powerful offensive attempt on the Kreminna front; three Russian companies went on the offensive, but the defence forces held their ground there.
Out of three companies, only two returned to their positions.
About 70 ‘Cargo 200’ [Russian military code for dead soldiers] were left behind by the Russians, and the same number of wounded.”
Details: According to Haidai, the situation in the oblast is “difficult, but under control”.
Reminder: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 70 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.
Heartwarming news!
But the defenders will know that every time they smoke a bunch of fucking worthless, evil orcs, they lose some of their own oxygen-breathing, warm-blooded humans and that is the tragedy behind every bit of success in war against savages.
That’s why I never like such phrases as “bring it on!” and “welcome to the meat grinder!”
For every 100 pieces of crap extirpated, up to half that amount of humans sadly lose their lives.
Standard thinking on attacker vs. defender loss ratio is 3:1 and not 2:1. I’m sure that the AFU aren’t so foolish to bring the losses higher than necessary. Although even at 3:1, they are still too high.
The cockroaches will keep on attempting to go on such useless attacks. Well, they are not useless for the AFU, as they reduce their numbers every time by cutting down the cockroaches in droves.