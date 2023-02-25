Lukashenka revealed the “secret” of his private conversation with Putin on February 24

Veronika Prokhorenko13:46, 25.02.23

The Belarusian dictator shared that his relationship with Putin is such that “God forbid everyone.”

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he had a “long” conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine .

According to Lukashenka’s press service , the conversation between the dictators took place on the evening of February 24. The head of Belarus said “confidentially” that he has a very close relationship with Putin:

“I’ll tell you a secret, last night we talked with him for a long time on various topics. Listen, God forbid that our relationship should always be like that. And after me, that they be like that.”

