Lukashenka revealed the “secret” of his private conversation with Putin on February 24

Veronika Prokhorenko13:46, 25.02.23
The Belarusian dictator shared that his relationship with Putin is such that “God forbid everyone.”
Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said he had a “long” conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine .
According to Lukashenka’s press service , the conversation between the dictators took place on the evening of February 24. The head of Belarus said “confidentially” that he has a very close relationship with Putin:
“I’ll tell you a secret, last night we talked with him for a long time on various topics. Listen, God forbid that our relationship should always be like that. And after me, that they be like that.”
(C)UNIAN 2023
4 comments
Dont make your sexual relationship with Putinka public!!!! Old fool!!!
Thats why there was no attack on the 24th…………………Putinka had other ‘things’ to do.
WTF? This guy is managing a country. I wouldn’t have this idiot manage a gas station let alone a country. I don’t know any Belorussians but is the entire population this stupid? Where is the population, the society, the mothers, the fathers. Geez. Simply unbelievable!!!
What strange statements. I think loony had one load too many from the little Kremlin wiener, or he’s on some serious brain corroding drugs.