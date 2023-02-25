Iran says it has developed a long-range cruise missile

Alexander Topchy11:34, 25.02.23

Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday. This may cause concern in the West after Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it . The head of the aerospace forces of the Revolutionary Guards, Amir Ali Hajizade, said that the cruise missile has already been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition to the missile, Hajizadeh talked a lot about how Iran is going to take revenge on the United States for the elimination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020 using a drone.

Hajizade called the Pave long-range cruise missile one of the latest achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, the Iranian IRNA agency writes .

Speaking about the hypersonic missile, Hajizade said: “A hypersonic missile is capable of maneuvering out of the atmosphere. This missile has an engine that turns on and begins to maneuver at a distance of 300-400 km from the target. Protection systems work based on predicting the path and future point of the missile.”

Answering a question about the Gaza drone, he stated that this UAV has a very high flight continuity and can simultaneously carry 9 bombs.

