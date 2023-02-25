Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces arrives in Bakhmut, battles ongoing on its outskirts

25 FEBRUARY 2023

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Commander of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited military units of the Ukraine’s Defence Forces in the city of Bakhmut and its outskirts.

Source: Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: “The enemy does not stop attempting to break through the defence line and capture Bakhmut.

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Eastern Group of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has visited the military units that are defending the city and its outskirts.

Russian occupiers have focused their main efforts on capturing Bakhmut and near-by areas. Battles are ongoing around the city and on its outskirts.”

Details: It is noted that Syrskyi has checked the situation in units, listened to unit commanders speak regarding problematic matters, assisted in resolving them and supported the soldiers there. He has also awarded the best defenders with valuable presents.

