Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

https://apnews.com/article/brad-paisley-zelenskyy-ukraine-war-song-same-here-0e2da26dbcd9a20d201f4f953478e6d3
And here is the song, with guest artist Volodymyr Zelensky! :-
Country music fans : that’s a big market. A lot of them are right or right-leaning people. The very people who need to know that the cause of Ukraine is the most conservative cause imaginable: the defence of freedom and the fight against the evils of fascism.
You’re absolutely right, sir scradge. The country music listener is conservative and very conservative, on average. This song could be a valuable gift to Ukraine in making some who think negatively about it to change his or her mind.
Zel’s guest appearance in the number is most effective I think. I’d love to see the whole Nashville community get behind Zel, which would fuck up filthy skanks like Taylor-Greene.
As I often mention, there is no public opinion bloc more important than that of the people of the United States.
Mr Paisley is donating the royalties to a charity that builds homes for Ukrainians.