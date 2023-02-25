scradge1

Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

https://apnews.com/article/brad-paisley-zelenskyy-ukraine-war-song-same-here-0e2da26dbcd9a20d201f4f953478e6d3

And here is the song, with guest artist Volodymyr Zelensky! :-

3 comments

  1. Country music fans : that’s a big market. A lot of them are right or right-leaning people. The very people who need to know that the cause of Ukraine is the most conservative cause imaginable: the defence of freedom and the fight against the evils of fascism.

    Reply

    • You’re absolutely right, sir scradge. The country music listener is conservative and very conservative, on average. This song could be a valuable gift to Ukraine in making some who think negatively about it to change his or her mind.

      Reply

      • Zel’s guest appearance in the number is most effective I think. I’d love to see the whole Nashville community get behind Zel, which would fuck up filthy skanks like Taylor-Greene.
        As I often mention, there is no public opinion bloc more important than that of the people of the United States.
        Mr Paisley is donating the royalties to a charity that builds homes for Ukrainians.

        Reply

Enter comments here: