Biden warned China of imminent tough sanctions if it helps Russia in the war

The American president recalled that he had already warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the economic consequences in the event of Russian assistance.

US President Joe Biden has warned China of an inevitable US reaction if Beijing supplies Russia with lethal weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The head of the White House said this in an interview with ABC News . At the same time, Biden noted that he does not expect such steps from China, despite the statements of Chinese officials about their likelihood.

“I don’t expect – we haven’t seen it yet, but I don’t expect a big initiative from China to provide weapons to Russia,” Biden said.

The US President stressed that if China nevertheless decides to provide Russia with lethal weapons, serious sanctions will await it.

“It would be the same line that everyone else would have crossed. In other words, we have imposed severe sanctions on everyone who did this,” Biden said of supporting the Russian war.

The American president also recalled that he had already warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the economic consequences in the event of Russian assistance. Biden said that in a conversation with Xi, he mentioned how 600 US corporations left Russia, “from McDonald’s to Exxon – in all directions.”

“And I said, ‘And if you engage in the same atrocity by supporting the atrocities that are taking place, you may face the same consequences,'” Biden added.

