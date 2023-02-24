Zelenskyi on the liberation of Crimea: Everything depends on us, we are technically preparing

Tanya Polyakovska20:34, 02/24/23

He notes that Ukraine is morally ready for this and is preparing for military steps.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, regarding the possibility of the return of Crimea this year, emphasizes that “everything depends on us”, Ukraine is technically preparing.

According to the correspondent of UNIAN, he said this during the press conference “February. The Year of Invincibility”. He was asked what the chances are that Crimea can be physically returned this year, and what the authorities see as ways to reintegrate the territories occupied since 2014.

“Every person in Ukraine really wants every next step to be decisive, final, victorious,” Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that emotions and desires in this matter are not enough. “We have to work. And therefore, answering questions about deadlines and steps, I can tell you only one thing: everything depends on us. It depends on all of us. There are military steps, we are preparing for them. We are ready morally, we are preparing technically: weapons, strengthening, formation of brigades, formation of offensive brigades – of different categories and of different nature,” the president noted.

In addition, he added, Ukrainian servicemen undergo training in Ukraine and abroad, because the weapons provided by international partners are “of a different model and we must be ready.”

“And then there will be corresponding fair de-occupation steps. And God grant us that they will be successful,” said the head of state.

