Ukraine will receive 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks in a few days – Moravetskyi

Yury Kobzar16:08, 24.02.23

Polish tanks are a heavily modified version of the Soviet T-72.

Poland will hand over 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. This was stated by the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Moravetskyi at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

“Also, in a few days we will hand over our very good PT-91 tanks. The next 60 tanks will arrive in Ukraine,” Moravetskyi said, commenting on the delivery of the first “Leopards”.

It should be noted that the PT-91 Twardy is a deep modernization of the Soviet T-72M tank, which the Poles carried out already in the post-Soviet era. Until recently, it was the main battle tank of Poland

Tank deliveries from Poland to Ukraine

Last spring, Poland delivered at least 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine . At that time, it was the most significant military aid to Ukraine in terms of armored vehicles.

In July, Poland also transferred to Ukraine a number of PT-91 Twardy tanks , which are a modernized version of the T-72.

In January, Polish President Andrzej Duda was the first among the leaders of Ukraine’s partner countries to promise to transfer Western-style Leopard 2 tanks. The first of them arrived in Ukraine on February 24, the anniversary of the invasion.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...