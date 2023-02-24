The national anthem of Ukraine played in front of the Russian Embassy in The Hague (video)

Kateryna Schwartz10:56, 02/24/23

Criminals will answer for everything, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is confident.

On the anniversary of the large-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2023, the national anthem of Ukraine was played in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague.

The video from The Hague was published by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The recording shows that the Ukrainian flag was unfurled in front of the department.

“Criminals will answer for everything. No one will forget anything,” Yermak noted.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

February 24, 2023 is the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation

We will remind, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Ukrainians with the words: “On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not an escape, but a meeting. Encountering the enemy. Resistance and struggle.”

He expressed confidence that 2023 will be the year of victory over the Russian invaders.

https://www.unian.ua/player/M2VnzSZ2Today in The Hague, the national anthem of Ukraine was played in front of the Russian embassy

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as of February 24, 2023 previously amounted to 146 thousand 820 personnel.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...