The national anthem of Ukraine played in front of the Russian Embassy in The Hague (video)

Kateryna Schwartz10:56, 02/24/23
Criminals will answer for everything, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, is confident.
On the anniversary of the large-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2023, the national anthem of Ukraine was played in front of the Russian embassy in The Hague.
The video from The Hague was published by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. The recording shows that the Ukrainian flag was unfurled in front of the department.
“Criminals will answer for everything. No one will forget anything,” Yermak noted.VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video
February 24, 2023 is the anniversary of the invasion of the Russian Federation
We will remind, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Ukrainians with the words: “On February 24, millions of us made a choice: not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not an escape, but a meeting. Encountering the enemy. Resistance and struggle.”
He expressed confidence that 2023 will be the year of victory over the Russian invaders.
https://www.unian.ua/player/M2VnzSZ2Today in The Hague, the national anthem of Ukraine was played in front of the Russian embassy
The total combat losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine as of February 24, 2023 previously amounted to 146 thousand 820 personnel.
4 comments
I wonder if they can play the UKIE Anthem at every Moskali embassy throughout the world 24/7. I know the diaspora in Washington DC are screwing with the orc heads.
I play the Ukrainian anthem on the piano every day at noon since the war started. I got the idea from a guy in Kyiv that played it on his violin from his balcony during the invasion. I think its important to show solidarity in any way you can. There is strength in numbers. Hang a Ukrainian flag, say a prayer, light a candle, hug your wife, what ever it takes. Slava Ukraini.
Canadians ‘Stand with Ukraine’ on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion.
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/cana…
This link may work
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/canadians-stand-with-ukraine-on-one-year-anniversary-of-russian-invasion-1.6287397