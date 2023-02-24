The flag of Ukraine was installed in Sevastopol (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovska17:46, 02/24/23

Partisans reminded the occupiers that Crimea is Ukraine.

On the anniversary of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, partisans raised the flag of Ukraine in occupied Sevastopol.

The Ukrainian national flag was installed on the arches of the city’s Count’s Pier. The corresponding picture was published in the Telegram channel “Crimean Partisans”.

“Temporarily occupied Sevastopol. Partisans. Glory to Ukraine!” – the message says.

