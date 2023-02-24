The ambassador of Russia to the UN interrupted a moment of silence dedicated to Ukraine

Artem Budrin19:04, 24.02.23

He interjected with a desire to have his say on this account.

Russian diplomats continue to treat Ukrainian decisions with disdain. During the UN Security Council, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, asked for a moment of silence to honor the memory of the people who became victims during the war, but the Russian envoy to the UN, Nebenzia, interrupted this action.

When everyone began to silently rise from their seats – as is foreseen during the moment of silence, then the representative of the Kremlin tapped the microphone and asked to speak. The hall settled into its seats again.

“We rise to our feet to honor the memory of all the victims of what has happened in Ukraine since 2014. All those who died. All lives are priceless,” Sky News reports Nebenzi as saying

He probably also meant to honor the memory of the Russians who died as a result of the war. However, as Sky News points out, Kuleba did not focus specifically on honoring the memory of Ukrainian victims.

