Six Russian agents who aimed missiles at hospitals were detained in southern Ukraine  

Six Russian agents who collected intelligence about the locations of the Ukrainian military and law enforcement agencies in the southern regions of the country were detained by law enforcement officers.

According to the press service of the SBU, one of the attackers disguised himself as a volunteer. Under the pretext of delivering aid to the front, he arrived at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders, where he collected intelligence in favor of the aggressor.

In addition, agents traveled around the frontline and passed on to the enemy the coordinates of critical infrastructure and social institutions, including local hospitals. The invaders used the obtained data to prepare and conduct targeted missile strikes.

It was on a tip from Russian agents that the invaders carried out a series of attacks on medical facilities in southern Ukraine.

For each successfully completed enemy mission, the aggressor’s accomplices received money from their curators. The amount depended on the importance of the object and the complexity of collecting information about it.

SBU officers detained attackers while trying to determine the exact geolocation of several Ukrainian hospitals and energy facilities. The traitors turned out to be local residents, who, after the start of a full-scale invasion, were recruited by a staff member of the FSB department of the Russian Federation. For communication, they used a specially created anonymous Telegram channel.

In the event of the capture of the southern regions of Ukraine, the invaders guaranteed their accomplices positions in the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation.

During searches at the places of residence of the defendants, law enforcement officers found phones with evidence of criminal activity and bank cards that received money from the aggressor.

The detainees were informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 and part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face 15 years in prison or life. The court sent them all into custody.

