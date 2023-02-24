Russia’s losses for a year of full-scale war against Ukraine became known (infographic)

Olga Robeyko08:33, 02/24/23

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine “milled” many invaders on Ukrainian soil.

During the year of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia failed to implement its plans to seize Ukrainian territories. The occupiers failed to capture Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and they failed to capture “Kyiv in three days”. But they have increased their losses significantly over the past 12 months.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 146,820 soldiers during the year of the full-scale war, and Ukrainian defenders destroyed 970 of Putin’s soldiers in one day.

Losses of the Russian Federation in equipment during the year of the large-scale invasion:

tanks – 3363 (+13 per day);

armored fighting vehicles – 6,600 (+7);

artillery systems – 2363 (+11);

RSZV – 474 (+3);

air defense means – 247 (+3);

aircraft – 299;

helicopters – 287;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 2033 (+4);

cruise missiles – 873;

ships/boats – 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 5,224 (+9);

special equipment – 229 (+1).

Anniversary of the war in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Ukrainians on February 24, the anniversary of the large-scale invasion of Russia . He began the day with words about the indomitability of Ukrainians and expressed confidence that 2023 will be the year of victory over the aggressor.

On February 24, 2022, many were caught off guard. Journalists told what happened behind the scenes in the political arena in the last hours before the invasion.

