Russia was expelled from the FATF

Yury Kobzar15:34, 02/24/23

The aggressor country will no longer be able to influence the international anti-money laundering system.

Russia was excluded from another important international organization . The Intergovernmental Commission on Financial Monitoring (FATF), which is engaged in the fight against money laundering, has indefinitely suspended Russia’s membership.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine , Andriy Yermak, announced this in his Telegram .

"We have a significant victory. FATF suspended the membership of the Russian Federation indefinitely. Bolotyans lost all FATF member rights. The McFaul-Yermak sanctions group fought for this decision. We will squeeze the Russian swamp wherever there is its dirt," he wrote.

The press service of the FATF specified that Russia was punished for a gross violation of its obligations regarding international cooperation and mutual respect.

“Over the past year, Russia has stepped up its inhumane and brutal attacks on critical civilian infrastructure. FATF is also deeply concerned by reports of arms trade between Russia and UN-sanctioned jurisdictions and malicious cyber activity emanating from Russia,” – said the organization.

Sanctions against Russia – the latest news

In Germany, a new method of blocking the shadow export of sanctioned goods to the Russian Federation was invented. In order to prevent private business from using “tricky schemes”, the German authorities proposed introducing a criminal penalty for circumventing sanctions.

On the anniversary of the invasion, Britain announced a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The top managers of Rosatom, the heads of the two largest Russian defense companies, four banks and other representatives of the Russian elite were sanctioned.

The EU failed to sign the tenth package of sanctions against Russia by February 24. Poland objects to proposed restrictions on imports of synthetic rubber, which it says are not strong enough.

