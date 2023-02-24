President Zelensky on anniversary of Russian invasion: It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity

VIDEO

24.02.2023 08:14

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky concluded that it had been a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not fleeing, but facing. Facing the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!” Zelensky wrote.

The Head of State also posted a video dedicated to the struggle of the Ukrainian people against the enemy.

A reminder that, on February 24, 2022, Russia announced the so-called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced martial law and general mobilization in the country.

