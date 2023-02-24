Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine’s Prime Minister posts photos of first Leopard tanks in Ukraine

24 FEBRUARY 2023

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has shown photos of 4 Leopard main battle tanks (MBTs) sent to Ukraine by Poland.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: The photos show Shmyhal himself, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and the crews of the combat vehicles posing amidst the first Western tanks to arrive in Ukraine.

Background: On 24 February, during his visit to Kyiv, Morawiecki said that Poland had delivered the first 4 Leopard MBTs to Ukraine and that it will soon supply the rest of the pledged Leopards to Ukraine. In addition, 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days.

