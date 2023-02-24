Observations concerning the UN vote

UN General Assembly calls for immediate end to war in Ukraine.

https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/02/1133847

Against :

Belarus

NK

Eritrea

Mali

Nicaragua

Syria

Abstain:

Algeria

Angola

Armenia

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Borundi

Central African Republic

China

Congo

Cuba

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lao PDR

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan (note that South Sudan voted with Ukraine)

Tajikistan

Togo

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Viet Nam

Zimbabwe

An abstention is no different from a vote in support of Russia.

$billions of British, American and other members’ aid goes to those countries. All that money must stop immediately and go directly to Ukraine.

