Observations concerning the UN vote

UN General Assembly calls for immediate end to war in Ukraine.
https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/02/1133847
Against :
Belarus
NK
Eritrea
Mali
Nicaragua
Syria
…………………………….
Abstain:
Algeria
Angola
Armenia
Bangladesh
Bolivia
Borundi
Central African Republic
China
Congo
Cuba
El Salvador
Ethiopia
Gabon
Guinea
India
Iran
Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan
Lao PDR
Mongolia
Mozambique
Namibia
Pakistan
South Africa
Sri Lanka
Sudan (note that South Sudan voted with Ukraine)
Tajikistan
Togo
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Viet Nam
Zimbabwe
…………………………
An abstention is no different from a vote in support of Russia.
$billions of British, American and other members’ aid goes to those countries. All that money must stop immediately and go directly to Ukraine.
One comment
Vietnam, South Africa and India should be ashamed of their cowardly asslicking behavior. Vietnam in particular should know better. Their refusal to join the West could terribly backfire one day.