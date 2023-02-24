Moscow reacted to China’s “peace plan”.

Yury Kobzar19:21, 02/24/23

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced its position on how to deal with China’s proposal.

Russia supports the so-called “peace plan” for the settlement of the war in Ukraine, which was presented by China today . The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, made the corresponding statement .

“We share Beijing’s reasoning. (…) Russia is open to achieving the goals of the SVO through political and diplomatic means,” she said.

Among the goals that the Russian Federation agrees to implement by non-military methods, Zakharova mentioned:

cessation of supplies of “western weapons and mercenaries” to Ukraine,

the return of Ukraine to a neutral non-aligned status,

recognition of “new territorial realities”,

“demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Zakharova also announced a demand to cancel all sanctions and withdraw all lawsuits against Russia.

“We are confident that progress along this path will lead to a comprehensive, fair and sustainable peace,” said the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

