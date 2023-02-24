Kadyrov himself “handed over” the medal of the hero of Chechnya

Veronika Prokhorenko21:03, 24.02.23

The head of the Republic established the corresponding award with his own hand and by “coincidence” became the first person to receive this title.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, after the news of the assassination attempt in the ranks of his militants, decided to console himself and “issued” a medal of the hero of the Chechen Republic for himself. The corresponding awards were established by Kadyrov himself three months ago in 2022.

According to the Russian ” Kommersant “, the corresponding ceremony was held today: the medal for the title of “hero” was presented to Kadyrov by the chairman of the republican parliament, Magomed Daudov. At the same time, he noted that in order to realize the real merits of the head of Chechnya to the Republic, a “special study” should be carried out.

“Your services to the Chechen Republic and the Russian Federation cannot be overestimated and, without exaggeration, are worthy of a special study,” he said.

At the same time , Sota emphasizes that since the establishment of the corresponding award in Chechnya, no one has yet managed to receive a medal: Kadyrov, by an amazing coincidence, awarded himself first.

“According to the regulation on the title, it is awarded for the accomplishment of a” heroic deed, “they stressed.

