February 23, 2023

The Russians acknowledged that the situation near Vuhledar is developing for them as hard and unfavorable as possible.

The attempt of the Russian army to attack Ugledar not only ended in the defeat of the units of the RF Armed Forces, but also provoked a contour strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the defeated units of the Russian army. As a result, under the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders began to retreat and were forced to conduct defensive battles already in the Pavlovka area. The Telegram channel of Russian military propagandists “Regime B” writes about this. The Russians acknowledged that the situation near Vuhledar is developing for them as hard and unfavorable as possible. “Intense fighting continues on Ugledar. The enemy managed to push our troops back, and now the fighting is going south between Pavlovka and Nikolsky ,” the message says. Propagandists note that the RF Armed Forces are trying to hold out under the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Czech media revealed the secret of the “success” of the RF Armed Forces in the “destruction” of more than 100 American HIMARS installations in Ukraine . Recall that analysts from ISW strongly doubt that the Kremlin will have enough forces and resources for a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

