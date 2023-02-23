23.02.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via machine and OFP

The troops of the Russian Federation, which invaded Ukraine 365 days ago, during this time lost more than 6.5 thousand armored vehicles and 586 aircraft with helicopters. However, most of all, the enemy suffered losses in manpower – to date, 145,850 Russian soldiers and officers have already been liquidated.

On the eve of the ranks of the “two hundred” [Cargo 200–OFP] of Putin’s army, Ukrainian soldiers sent another 790 invaders to hell. Updated data on the losses of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was published on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition to numerous personnel of the Russian occupation army, during the day the defenders burned another 24 armored combat vehicles (6593 in total) and 16 tanks (3350) of the invaders.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine turned seven enemy artillery systems (2352 in total), three vehicles and tankers (5215) and two special equipment (228), one air defense system (244) into scrap metal.

Three UAVs of the operational-tactical level (all 2029) of the invaders were shot down in the sky.

Also, since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian troops, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 873 cruise missiles of the Russian Federation, “demilitarized” 471 MLRS, 299 aircraft, 287 helicopters, 18 ships and boats.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Ukrainian defenders gave a powerful rebuff to the invaders who were trying to break through with a company of tanks and infantry in the Luhansk region. Enemy armored vehicles were destroyed, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated that as a result, “a bonfire for a million” came out.

Putin’s namesake, who went to war as a volunteer, was liquidated in Ukraine. We are talking about the occupier from the Krasnoyarsk Territory of the Russian Federation – 33-year-old Vitaly Vladimirovich Putin.

