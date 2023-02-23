Three new explosions recorded in occupied Mariupol: Russian bases, airport area hit

Three new explosions occurred in Mariupol on the afternoon of Feb. 23, Petro Andryushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported on Telegram.

Two hits were recorded in the closed grounds of the Illich Iron and Steel Works, near a penal colony.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are going through the bases of the occupiers with surgical precision. This is good. There will be more,” Andryushchenko said.

He added that a third explosion had occurred near the city’s airport.

The mayoral adviser also said that Russian troops were taking their aircraft into the air amid the explosions in Mariupol.

Explosions were also reported in Mariupol in the early hours of Feb. 23 – all of them in the Kalmiuskyi district of the city, where the Illich Iron and Steel Works is located.

On Feb. 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two fuel depots in Mariupol. After a series of explosions, the Russians again took their planes into the air.

