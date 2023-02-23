The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the war in Ukraine proposed by Kyiv and its partners

Vitaly Sayenko22:52, 23.02.23

The text of the resolution expresses a persistent appeal to Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

The General Assembly of the United Nations supported the resolution on a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter.

As the UNIAN correspondent reports, the relevant resolution on the principles of the UN Charter as the basis of a just peace in Ukraine was supported during an extraordinary special session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The results of the vote were announced by the head of the UN General Assembly, Chaba Kyoroshi.

In particular, 141 UN member countries voted for the resolution, 32 abstained. 7 countries voted against it – Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua and Mali.

The draft resolution was jointly presented by Ukraine and more than 70 other countries, which became co-authors of the document.

An important UN resolution regarding the war in Ukraine – what you should know

Last week, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that this week, almost 60 states will submit a draft resolution on the war in Ukraine to the UN General Assembly, and it will be considered on the eve of the first anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As noted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, the meeting of the UN General Assembly took place in conditions of intense tension. Russia tried to block the vote for the draft resolution in support of peace in Ukraine .

Meanwhile, China spoke from the podium of the UN General Assembly in support of the cessation of Western arms supplies to Ukraine, as it allegedly hinders the establishment of peace.

