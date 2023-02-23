The Secret of How the russians Manage to ‘Destroy’ Dozens of Ukrainian HIMARS, M270 MLRS Has Been Revealed

The Czech Republic showed the production of HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers – however, there is one nuance…

As early as the beginning of 2023, the number of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers ‘destroyed’ in the briefings of the odious representative of the ministry of defense of the russian federation, General Konashenkov, exceeded 40. With the M270 systems, the situation then looked less “comic”, but the number of destroyed M270 MLRS in the briefings of russia’s ministry of defense was also approaching ‘second round’ of all the systems Ukraine got from its partners.

Recently, the secret of such an ‘efficiency’ was ‘revealed’ in the Czech Republic. Journalists were shown details of the production of M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRSs, although they are made of rubber. This is stated in the video story of the Reporteri CT channel.

Among the large volumes of military aid supplied to Ukraine by the Czech Republic, there was also a place for such “bait” that forces of the Russian occupying army to waste more of its missiles and ammunition.

As noted in the story, a company from the Czech city of Děčín produces and sends copies of Western missile systems to Ukraine. According to the manufacturer, they can make 35 such ‘fake copies’ in a month. The company says that their fake HIMARS and M270s are quite cheap – one rubber MLRS costs four times less than a Javelin missile.

Photos of fake HIMARS and M777 howitzers already on the battlefield have also appeared on the Internet – special attention is paid to how the ‘decorators’ creatively improved the picture by scattering spent shell casings and other rubbish around to make the picture more realistic.

In general, fake targets have been actively used since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation by both Ukrainian and Russian troop. In particular, recently it was reported that the occupiers intensified the work of special forces that should organize such fake targets in the Zaporozhye region/ It is known that the occupiers ‘scattered’ rubber tanks there.

https://en.defence-ua.com/industries/the_secret_of_how_the_russians_manage_to_destroy_dozens_of_ukrainian_himars_m270_mlrs_has_been_revealed-5840.html

Like this: Like Loading...