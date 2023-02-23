Putin admitted that the Russian army is in disarray and completely unprepared for war – FT

Artem Budrin18:19, 23.02.23

At first, the dictator wanted to capture Kyiv in a few days, but then he realized that his plan would cause great damage to Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s entourage did not know that the dictator had prepared Russia’s attack on Ukraine. As the Financial Times reported in its article , the president of the Russian Federation did this secretly from the Russian elite – it caused them dissatisfaction.

The isolation of the dictator from the environment began during the Covid-19 pandemic, and during the full-scale invasion intensified even more. According to the source, Putin’s entourage learned about the war in Ukraine only after the dictator announced the so-called “special military operation” on television.

That morning, February 24, the oligarchs gathered in the Kremlin and "everyone was completely confused." One of them asked Foreign Minister Lavrov how Putin could pull off such a big action on his own.

“He has three advisors: Ivan the Terrible, Peter the Great, and Catherine the Great,” was Lavrov’s answer.

The FT confirms that Putin’s plan was indeed to quickly capture the capital of Ukraine:

“According to Putin’s invasion plan, Russian troops were supposed to capture Kyiv in a matter of days in a brilliant, relatively bloodless blitzkrieg. Instead, the war turned out to be a quagmire of historic proportions for Russia,” the article says.

Although Putin understands the high cost of the invasion, he wants to continue the war by any means necessary. To do this, he is engaged in the search for arguments to justify military actions.

“The idea was never for hundreds of thousands of people to die. Everything went horribly wrong,” said a senior official.

The war opened Putin’s eyes to the combat capability of the Russian army.

“It turns out that we were completely unprepared. The army is in a mess. Our industry is in a mess. But it’s good that we found out about it now, and not when NATO invades us,” – these were Putin’s words, according to information from one of former government officials.

As the war progresses, the dictator continues to realize the extent of his miscalculations: “We are paying a huge price, I understand. We underestimated how difficult it could be.” One of the reasons was his environment. Viktor Medvedchuk proved to Putin that Ukrainians will meet Russian “liberators”. Instead, after the capture of Kyiv, Medvedchuk was supposed to become the “legitimate head of Ukraine” – Viktor Yanukovych had to grant him such a right.

